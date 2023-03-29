JGB yields fall after strong auction outcome, futures' gain

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, supported by strong outcome of an auction in the previous session and demand for futures, whose trade had turned thin towards the end of the fiscal year.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 8.5 basis points (bps) to 1.415%, its lowest level since March 14.

Auction for the notes in the previous session saw a bigger demand than the one before that, sending the yields lower.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 0.995%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 3 bps to 1.220%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.295%, after rising to 0.315%, its highest since March 22.

"The 10-year bonds were sold in earlier in the session, following overnight higher on U.S. Treasury yields. But investors bought back the bonds as futures rose."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose to as high as 148.81. It last traded up 15 yen at 148.66.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at -0.065% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.