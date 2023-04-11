JGB yields fall after new BOJ Gov Ueda vows to keep ultra-loose policy

Updates yield levels, adds flows

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields mostly fell on Tuesday, after new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda vowed to maintain the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell to as low as 0.445%, its lowest since April 4, after hovering at 0.465% in the previous session. It was last at 0.450%.

In his first speech after assuming office, Ueda on Monday said it was appropriate to maintain the bank's monetary policy for now as inflation has yet to hit 2% as a trend.

"His remarks gave investors a relief," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

With inflation already exceeding the BOJ's target, market participants expected that the BOJ could tweak or end its yield curve control policy after Ueda takes the helm from Haruhiko Kuroda.

Ueda also said the BOJ must also avoid being too late in normalising monetary policy, a sign that he will be more open to the idea of tweaking its controversial bond yield control (YCC) policy than his dovish predecessor.

"Whether there will be a policy tweak or not will depend on which Ueda will choose to focus on - achieving the inflation target or correcting side effects of the YCC," Tsuruta said.

The Ministry of Finance data on Monday showed that foreigners sold a net 9.97 trillion yen ($74.79 billion) of JGBs in the year to March 31, the biggest annual sale since the ministry started publishing data in the year ended March 2006.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to -0.055% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to 0.130%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 1.060%.

