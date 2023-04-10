JGB yields fall after new BOJ Gov Ueda vows to keep ultra-loose policy

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, after the new Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda vowed to maintain the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.445%, its lowest since April 4. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to 1.035%.

In his first speech after assuming office, Ueda on Monday said it was appropriate to maintain the bank's monetary policy for now as inflation has yet to hit 2% as a trend.

"His remarks gave investors a relief," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

With inflation already exceeding the BOJ's target, market participants expected that the BOJ could tweak or end its yield curve control policy after Ueda takes the helm from Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ended on the weekend.

Such speculation sent the 10-year yield to hover at 0.465% until the previous session, ahead of the BOJ's first policy meeting to be chaired by Ueda on April 27-28.

Ueda also said the BOJ must also avoid being too late in normalising monetary policy, a sign that he will be more open to the idea of tweaking its controversial bond yield control (YCC) policy than his dovish predecessor.

"Whether there will be a policy tweak or not will depend on which Ueda will choose to focus on - achieving the inflation target or correcting side effects of the YCC," Tsuruta said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.310%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 1.510%.

Yields on shorter-ended notes also fell, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 bp to -0.055% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC retreating 1.5 bps to 0.135%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

