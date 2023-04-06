JGB yields fall after moderately strong auction outcome

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 06, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Tokyo markets team for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, with sentiment underpinned by a moderately strong outcome of an auction for 30-year bonds.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points (bps) to 1.310% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.090%.

The auction received bids worth 3.19 times the amount sold, higher than a ratio of 3.0 times at the previous auction, which market participants found relatively strong.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.550%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.465%, rebounding from 0.460% earlier in the session.

"It is not clear whether or not the BOJ will tweak the policy at its April meeting," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

"It seems that investors find the yield below 0.5% for the 10-year JGBs is too low."

Market participants speculate that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could tweak or end its yield curve control, under which it contained the 10-year bond yield below 0.5%, when incoming Governor Kazuo Ueda takes the helm from Haruhiko Kuroda.

The BOJ's first policy meeting chaired by Ueda will be held on April 27-28.

Yields on shorter-ended notes also retreated, with the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipping 1 bp to 0.145% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 bp to -0.040%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 yen to 147.56, with a trading volume of 12,010 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.