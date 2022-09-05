JGB yields fall after mixed U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday after a closely watched U.S. employment report showed mixed results at the end of last week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.230% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.895%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.250%.

The August U.S. payrolls report showed stronger-than-expected hiring but a climb in the unemployment rate to 3.7% eased some concerns about the Federal Reserve being overly aggressive in raising interest rates as it attempts to bring down high inflation.

"Outcome of the U.S. jobs data was mixed," said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

A market participant at a local bank said there was a demand for bonds from investors who had shorted bonds ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.400%.

Yields on short ends also fell with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to -0.090% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC falling 1 basis point to 0.010%.

Investors may turn cautious after buying bonds as U.S. market will be closed on Monday for the labour day holiday, other participants said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.24 point to 149.51, with a trading volume of 7,849 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.