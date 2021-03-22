JGB yields fall after BOJ's bond-buying operation draws solid response

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields weakened on Monday after a regular bond-purchase operation by the central bank produced solid results and tightened supply.

The yields also tracked similar move in U.S. Treasuries, which fell about five basis points in early Asian trading hours to 1.682%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 basis points to 0.470%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.650%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to minus 0.150%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.100% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.680%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.29 point to 151.27, with a trading volume of 14,845 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

