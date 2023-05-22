News & Insights

JGB yields fall after BOJ governor makes dovish comments on policy

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 22, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday, as prospects for the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) possible policy change has further weakened after dovish comments by its governor.

BOJ Governor Kazuo on Friday said the central bank remained unwavering in its stance of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy, reassuring markets Japan will be a dovish outlier as its global peers combat stubbornly high inflation.

"At present, it's necessary to continue with monetary easing," as Japan has yet to see conditions fall in place for inflation to sustainably hit 2%, Ueda told a seminar.

"Expectations that the BOJ would tweak its policy at a policy meeting either in June or July have receded further after Ueda's remarks on Friday," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"That has raised appetite for JGBs today when there were few market moving catalysts."

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.380% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 0.965%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 1.210% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 bps to 1.405%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.090%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at -0.065%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.