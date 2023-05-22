JGB yields fall after BOJ governor makes dovish comments on policy

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday, as prospects for the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) possible policy change has further weakened after dovish comments by its governor.

BOJ Governor Kazuo on Friday said the central bank remained unwavering in its stance of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy, reassuring markets Japan will be a dovish outlier as its global peers combat stubbornly high inflation.

"At present, it's necessary to continue with monetary easing," as Japan has yet to see conditions fall in place for inflation to sustainably hit 2%, Ueda told a seminar.

"Expectations that the BOJ would tweak its policy at a policy meeting either in June or July have receded further after Ueda's remarks on Friday," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"That has raised appetite for JGBs today when there were few market moving catalysts."

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.380% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 0.965%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 1.210% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 bps to 1.405%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.090%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at -0.065%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Bernadette Baum)

