JGB yields fall after BOJ boosts planned quarterly bond purchases

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Monday after the Bank of Japan boosted its planned purchases of bonds in the current quarter.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell to as low as 0.950%, its lowest since Sept. 22, after the central bank doubled its planned purchases of JGBs with 10- to 25-year maturity in October-December quarter.

The bonds were last traded at 0.975%.

Doubling the amounts in that duration was a "positive surprise" to the market, said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

However, a few other analysts expect the effect of BOJ's announcement to not last long as yields are on the rise globally.

"Market liquidity is getting lower," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

"Japanese yields will struggle to move against upward pressure of overseas yields,"

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.240%.

The 30-year and 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yields JP30YTN=JBTC, JP40YTN=JBTC stayed at 1.390% and 1.580%, respectively.

Yields on shorter ends also fell, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC slipping 0.5 basis point to -0.055% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC falling 1 basis point to 0.055%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.2 point to 148.5, with a trading volume of 10,253 lots.

