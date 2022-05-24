JGB yields fall after auction draws solid demand
TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday after an auction drew solid demand, even as U.S. Treasury peers rose overnight.
The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.230% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.
The liquidity auction received bids worth 4.33 times the amount available, lower than the bid-cover ratio of 4.65 at the previous auction.
However, a market participant at a domestic brokerage said the results were relatively firm, with investors buying maturities which were running short in their portfolios.
U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, as risk sentiment improved ahead of a busy week that will include minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and new supply of short- and intermediate-dated debt. US/
The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.970% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.095%.
The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.070%.
The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 149.82, with a trading volume of 11,078 lots.
