JGB yields end flat as weak auctions counter lower U.S. Treasury yields

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were unchanged as weak results of a liquidity auction by the finance ministry was offset by an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields.

The auction for debt with remaining maturity of five to 15.5 years received bids worth 4.28 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 4.79 times at the previous auction.

U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows on Monday after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. US/

*Yield on the 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.440%.

*Yields on other maturies were unchanged, with the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC ending at 0.075% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC closing at 0.670%.

*The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.100% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.725%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 point to 151.5, with a trading volume of 14,917 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.