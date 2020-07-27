JGB yields edge up ahead of 40-year auction

Japanese government bond yields edged up on Monday, the first trading session after a long weekend, as traders hedged positions ahead of Tuesday's 40-year debt auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.015%, while the benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.04 point to 152.34, with a trading volume of 10,581 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC gained half a basis point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.570%.

At the longer end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC inched up half a basis point each to minus 0.135% and minus 0.120%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dipped half a basis point to 0.595%.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its JGB purchase on Monday and bought 10 to 25 year maturities worth 120 billion yen.

