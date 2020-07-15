JGB yields edge higher on vaccine hopes; BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

MRNA

Stanley White Reuters
Japanese government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy on hold and as investors focused on positive results from an early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Sentiment for fixed income also weakened as growing signs of economic recovery prompted investors to shift money to equities from the safety of holding government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 9,509 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.600%.

In the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.145%.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and maintained its view that the economy would gradually emerge from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating blow, signalling a pause after delivering stimulus twice so far this year.

Japanese government bond prices were also under pressure after a study showed Moderna Inc's MRNA.O experimental coronavirus vaccine is safe and produced an immune response in healthy volunteers.

