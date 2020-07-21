JGB yields edge higher after successful 20-year bond auction

Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday after a successful auction of 20-year debt eased concerns about weak investor demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 basis point to 152.43, with a trading volume of 13,635 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.010%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.400%.

Demand for 20-year government debt auctioned by Japan's finance ministry was healthy, analysts said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.585%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.145%.

