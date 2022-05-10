JGB yields ease with Treasuries, but 10-year buoyed by tepid auction

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields ticked lower on Tuesday, as investors bought back securities amid a pause in the relentless climb in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC, however, was flat at 0.245%, getting some upward pressure from a tepid auction of the debt during the session.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.775%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 added 0.1 point to 149.19.

"The latest spate of selling in U.S. bonds felt like a climax, so there's a chance that yields have peaked out," said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased back to 3.083% overnight after hitting the highest since November 2018 at 3.203% earlier the same session. US/

The 30- JP30YTN=JBTC and five-year JGB JP5YTN=JBTC yields were unchanged at 1.030% and 0.015%, respectively.

The two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC had not traded, with the yield last at -0.050%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan ruled out widening its tolerance band for the 10-year yield from the current 25 basis points either side of zero, saying that would be tantamount to a rate hike.

