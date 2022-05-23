JGB yields ease amid U.S. yield retreat on slowdown concerns

Kevin Buckland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond yields ticked lower on Monday, with that on the 10-year note briefly dipping to a three-week low, amid a gradual easing in U.S. yields as investors fretted about the risks of an economic slowdown.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.230% as of 0700 GMT, after earlier declining to 0.225% for the first time since May 2.

Equivalent-maturity 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR consolidated around 2.8% in Tokyo after slipping the past three sessions. They were at a multi-year peak above 3.2% just two weeks ago. US/

"There is a strengthening feeling that the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has hit a ceiling, which is making it easier to buy yen bonds too," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC retreated 1 basis point to 0.725%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 basis point to 0.980%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.065%, while five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC were flat at 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1, however, bucked the trend in cash bonds, slipping 0.05 point to 149.73.

