JGB yields down ahead of 30-year auction

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, led by the longest maturities, as investors looked ahead to a potentially crucial 30-year bond auction scheduled later this week.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC slid 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.64%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 bp to 1.37%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC sank 2 bps to 1.810%.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 0.65%, after earlier rising as high as 0.66% following a weak auction of the securities on Tuesday.

Market participants generally expect the 30-year sale to go more smoothly, with a lot of pent-up demand from life insurers and pension funds for the debt. The previous auction of the securities saw strong demand, and yields currently sit at more attractive levels than a month ago, when they were closer to 1.60%.

"We thus see a scope for an increase in (life insurers') net purchases now," Mizuho Securities analyst Yurie Suzuki wrote in a client note.

"It is also possible that other investor categories might consider buying."

At the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.225%.

