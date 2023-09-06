News & Insights

JGB yields down ahead of 30-year auction

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

September 06, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, led by the longest maturities, as investors looked ahead to a potentially crucial 30-year bond auction scheduled later this week.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC slid 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.64%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 bp to 1.37%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC sank 2 bps to 1.810%.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 0.65%, after earlier rising as high as 0.66% following a weak auction of the securities on Tuesday.

Market participants generally expect the 30-year sale to go more smoothly, with a lot of pent-up demand from life insurers and pension funds for the debt. The previous auction of the securities saw strong demand, and yields currently sit at more attractive levels than a month ago, when they were closer to 1.60%.

"We thus see a scope for an increase in (life insurers') net purchases now," Mizuho Securities analyst Yurie Suzuki wrote in a client note.

"It is also possible that other investor categories might consider buying."

At the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.225%.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; editing by Kevin Buckland)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.