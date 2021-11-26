JGB yields dip as new virus variant sends investors to safe-haven assets

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields dropped on Friday after the detection of a new coronavirus variant prompted investors to rush towards safe-haven assets.

While little is known of the variant, detected in South Africa, scientists said it has an unusual combination of mutations and British authorities worry it could be less effective against vaccines.

As stock prices plunged on the news, JGB yields dropped, with the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC falling 1 basis point to 0.070%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.470% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.675%.

At the shorter end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.18 point to 151.72.

