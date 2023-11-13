JGB yields decline amid strong 5-year auction, US Treasuries calm

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields declined on Tuesday, with buyers gaining confidence from strong demand at an auction of five-year notes against a quiet U.S. Treasury market backdrop.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.86% as of 0420 GMT, doubling its decline following the auction result announcement.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC dropped 2 bps to 0.405%, from being flat ahead of the sale.

The tail at the auction - the difference between the lowest price paid and the average price - halved to 0.01 yen compared to last month's sale. A shorter tail signals higher demand.

Investors were encouraged to buy by the recent stability of domestic and U.S. yields, the fact that the five-year sector looks relatively cheap, and a 10-bp increase in the coupon on the new issue to 0.4%, according to Naomi Muguruma, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR hovered around 4.63% on Tuesday as it has since ending Thursday at that level.

With no Bank of Japan policy meeting until December, U.S. rates will remain the key driver for yen yields in the near term, with the imminent focus on U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day, Muguruma added.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was 0.5 bp lower at 0.095%.

The 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC yield fell 1 bp to 1.57%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 bp to 1.76%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 yen to 144.50.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.