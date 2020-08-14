JGB yield rises after poor U.S. auction, 10-yr yield at 6-week high

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked up on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a six-week high, taking cues from surging U.S. bond yields following weak demand at a 30-year bond auction.

The poor U.S. auction results soured sentiment ahead of the Japanese market's own 30-year bond auction planned on Tuesday, as hopes of a gradual recovery in the global economy reduce the attraction of safe-haven assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.25 point to 151.62.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.045%, its highest since July 2. On the week, the yield rose 3.5 basis points, the largest increase since early June.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%, highest level in almost a month while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.615%, also a near one-month high.

Yields on shorter maturities also rose.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

