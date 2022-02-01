JGB yield curve steepens amid speculation BOJ could shift target

Contributors
Junko Fujita Reuters
Kevin Backland Reuters
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Yield curve steepened on Tuesday amid speculations the Bank of Japan could shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to shorter-ended notes.

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Yield curve steepened on Tuesday amid speculations the Bank of Japan could shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to shorter-ended notes.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose two basis points (bps) to 0.795% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one bps to 0.830%, touching their highest since December 2018.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 bps to 0.575%, exceeding its high scaled in the previous session.

Ahead of an exit of stimulus, the BOJ is likely to shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to the five-year JGB, Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan Markets Research at JPMorgan, wrote in a note on Monday.

The BOJ's current guidance is that it will allow 10-year JGB yields to move 25 bps each around its 0% target.

Meanwhile, Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell from a six-year high they touched on Monday, after strong outcome of an auction raised sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was traded at 0.175%, down from a three-high high of 0.185% it marked on Monday. The yield fell as low as 0.165%.

Demand for the auction for the 10-year bonds was weaker than the previous one. The lowest bid was higher than expectations, which raised investor sentiment, said a market participant.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to minus 0.050% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to minus 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.10 point to 150.62, with a trading volume of 22,373 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Kevin Backland and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More