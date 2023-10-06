JGB superlong yields hit new highs ahead of US payrolls data

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese superlong government bond yields climbed to fresh highs on Friday, as investors positioned for crucial U.S. non-farm payrolls data a day after a weak 30-year JGB auction already soured sentiment.

Local yields remained under upward pressure even as U.S. long-term Treasury yields consolidated around 4.72% after surging to a 16-year peak at 4.884% on Wednesday.

The 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC advanced to 2%, its highest since at least October 2015, based on LSEG data dating back to that time.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.73%. On Thursday, the yield on the previous benchmark bond rose to the highest since September 2013 at 1.835% after the auction of new securities drew the lowest demand in over four years.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.80%, but had earlier risen to 0.805%, matching Wednesday's decade-high level.

U.S. yields were helped to this week's peak by strong labor data on Tuesday, but then sharply retreated after an unexpectedly weak private payrolls report the following day, raising the stakes for Friday's data.

The JGB market "is skewed toward higher yields," making it particularly sensitive to risks of a strong print for U.S. payrolls, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

By the same token, a weak reading could have limited market impact, he said.

"There is a fear that rates are going to be higher for longer, and one bad payrolls report isn't going to be enough to change it by itself," Omori said.

Japan's two-year note yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.06%, a level reached on Wednesday for the first time since February 2015.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.325%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.