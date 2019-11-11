JGB prices stumble after weak 30-year auction

Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday after a poorly received auction of 30-year debt sparked concern about demand for longer-dated bonds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.22 point to 152.80, with a trading volume of 22,005 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to minus 0.050%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.315%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.470%. Earlier on Tuesday, Japan's finance ministry auctioned new 30-year bonds. The bid-to-cover ratio was lower than the previous auction last month, a sign of weakening demand.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.495%, close to a five-month high reached earlier on Tuesday.

In the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.180%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.185%.

