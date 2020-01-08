JGB prices fall on relief as U.S., Iran avoid wider conflict

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday after the United States and Iran both indicated they are not seeking a wider military conflict, easing concern about the risk of war in the Middle East.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 16,293 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.005%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.290%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

The super-long dated 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%.

