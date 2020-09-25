JGB prices fall as equities gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

Contributor
the Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Friday, as hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus boosted stocks and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Friday, as hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus boosted stocks and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 11,314 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.605%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.635%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.155%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More