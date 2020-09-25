JGB prices fall as equities gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Friday, as hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus boosted stocks and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 11,314 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.605%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.635%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.155%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.