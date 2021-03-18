JGB prices fall after report BOJ may widen rate target

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday as investors became cautious about rising rates after a report that the Bank of Japan may allow 10-year bond yields to move slightly wider.

The move will be among steps the BOJ will unveil on Friday to make its massive stimulus programme sustainable, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.105%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.490%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose three basis points to 0.690%. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.145%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.10 point to 151.1, with a trading volume of 17,072 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.