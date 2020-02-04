JGB prices edge lower on China measures to contain virus impact

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Prices for most Japanese government bonds edged lower on Tuesday as equities and other risky assets showed signs stabilisation after a sharp sell-off in the previous session on worries over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China. Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm virus fears.[MKTS/GLOB] China's central bank has flooded the economy with cash while trimming some key lending rates, but the death and infection rates are still rising and analysts suspect more will have to be done to offset the economic fallout from the virus. [nL4N2A40L1] Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 152.87, with a trading volume of 21,059 lots. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.245%. The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.380%. The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.160%. At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.155%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

