JGB prices ease slightly on hopes for U.S.-China trade compromise

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Thursday, as signs that the United States and China may reach a compromise to de-escalate their bitter trade war reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 155, with a trading volume of 17,707 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.220%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.205%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also rose 1 basis point to 0.385%.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan's finance ministry auctioned 30-year debt, which drew strong demand and eased concerns about market liquidity.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.350%.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.315%.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will soon allow some U.S. companies to supply non-sensitive goods to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL], the New York Times reported.

The move could provide a concession to China just as the two countries meet later on Thursday for talks to end their 15-month trade dispute.

