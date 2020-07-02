JGB futures up on solid auction, but supply woes push 30-yr yield to 17-month high

Japanese government bond futures rebounded from early losses on Thursday after an auction of 10-year bonds drew strong demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 climbed 0.02 point to 151.76, on trading volume of 25,878 lots.

Japan’s finance ministry increased the size of its 10-year JGB auction to 2.6 trillion yen in July from 2.1 trillion yen to fund a stimulus package aimed at combating the coronavirus-hit economy.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or a gauge of demand, was relatively high at 3.66, compared with 3.36 at the previous auction last month.

Following the auction result, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC dipped 1.5 basis points to 0.030%, having reached its highest level since late March earlier in the session at 0.050%.

Yields across superlong extended an uptick on supply worries, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC adding half a basis point to 0.440%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.645%, a level unseen since January 31, 2019.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was steady at minus 0.095%.

