JGB futures trim losses after 30-year bonds see strong demand

Japanese government bond futures narrowed losses on Thursday after an auction of 30-year bonds saw solid demand, suggesting investors will continue to seek government debt as a safe-haven amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 154.09, with a trading volume of 33,816 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.130%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.200%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.335%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.350%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.255%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.265%.

