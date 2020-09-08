JGB futures trim gains after weak 5-year auction

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures trimmed gains on Tuesday after an auction of five-year debt drew lacklustre demand, but concerns about worsening U.S.-China ties supported prices.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 point to 151.85, with a trading volume of 19,627 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.420%.
At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.605%.
The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.090%.
At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))
