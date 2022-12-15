JGB futures slip, yields on super-long bonds rise on weak auction

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's government bond futures fell on Thursday, while yields on super-long notes inched higher after weak results of the auction for 20-year bonds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 16 yen to 148.04. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 1.095%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 1.415%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.605%.

"The outcome was unexpectedly weak," said a market participant from a domestic brokerage, referring to the auction results. "And the market reacted negatively."

Overnight, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rate by 50 basis points, having delivered four straight 75 bps hikes, and said that it would deliver more hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

Focus now switches to other central banks, with the Bank of England and European Central Bank due to raise interest rates on Thursday by 50 basis points each and the Bank of Japan's meeting next week.

The BOJ is likely to stick to its dovish forecast even as global investors revive bets that the central banks will need to tweak its ultra-easy monetary policy soon as a result of white-hot inflation data.

"I think the consensus among JGB market participants, and especially among domestic market participants, is that the BOJ will not move at least until there is a new governor next spring," said Naomi Muguruma, chief fixed income strategist at MUFG. "The status quo will be maintained in the JGB market."

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250%, the upper limit of the BOJ's policy band under its yield curve controls.

Muguruma said liquidity in the JGB market will remain relatively poor until the next BOJ governor is known, keeping JGB yields range-bound.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tokyo markets team Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

