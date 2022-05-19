JGB futures rise on worries about economic outlook

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) futures rose on Thursday, as investors sought save-haven assets after Wall Street plunged overnight on fears that surging inflation would eat into corporate profits and trigger an economic slowdown.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 149.57, with a trading volume of 12,002 lots.

U.S. stock indexes plunged on Wednesday after retailer Target's TGT.N earnings showed the toll of rising price pressures, sending the benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 and other major Asian indexes lower. MKTS/GLOB

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.760% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.010%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.125%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.240%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at -0.060%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.