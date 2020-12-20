JGB futures rise as new virus strain lifts safe-haven demand

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures rose on Monday as the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain boosted demand for safer assets.

However, super long-term yields rose slightly after Japan's government approved a record budget for next fiscal year and said it would sell more 40-year bonds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 14,161 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.005%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.380%.

At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.630%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC also rose 1 basis point to 0.680%.

Japan will increase issuance of 40-year JGBs by 100 billion yen ($967.02 million) per auction from April, the finance ministry said on Monday.

At the middle of the curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC held steady at minus 0.140%.

($1 = 103.4100 yen)

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

