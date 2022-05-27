JGB futures rise as limited gains in stocks boost appeal

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government futures rose on Friday, as investors sought to buy safe-haven debt as gains in domestic equities struggled to rise further.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 149.98, with a trading volume of 17,580 lots.

Japan's Nikkei index .N225 rose but gains were limited as investors started selling stocks when the benchmark index approached the 27,000 psychological level. .T

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.225% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.725%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.990%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.070%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.070%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.000%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.