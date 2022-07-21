JGB futures rise as BOJ meeting throws no surprise

Sam Byford Reuters
Japanese government bond futures gained and yields fell as the Bank of Japan confirmed at its latest meeting that it would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, as had been widely expected by the market.

July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures gained and yields fell as the Bank of Japan confirmed at its latest meeting that it would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, as had been widely expected by the market.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.11 point to 149.3, with a trading volume of 7,732 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.230%.

The results of the BOJ's policy meeting were described as "in line with expectations, no surprises" by a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

The BOJ maintained its -0.1% target for short-term rates and nearly zero for 10-year bond yields.

The central bank also raised its core consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 from 1.9% to 2.3%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.080%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.890%, and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.250%.

