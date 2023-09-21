News & Insights

JGB futures rise after BOJ keeps policy unchanged

September 21, 2023 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by Junko Fujita and Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

By Junko Fujita and Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) futures extended gains after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged, while yields were mostly flat as investors awaited comments from BOJ's chief later in the day.

"With prices rising rapidly, the BOJ's outlook will be a gauge for its rate policy."

On Friday, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

With inflation exceeding the BOJ's target and the yen JPY= renewing its slide, markets are focusing on any signals Governor Kazuo Ueda could give on the timing of a policy shift when he speaks at a media briefing later in the day.

The yen fell to a 10-month low this week, pressured by elevated U.S. Treasury yields after a hawkish pause by the Federal Reserve sparked a selloff in bonds.

