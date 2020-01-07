JGB futures jump as Iran strike on U.S. forces stokes safe-haven demand

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Prices on Japanese government bond futures jumped on Wednesday and yields fell across the curve after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, prompting investors to seek the safety of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 climbed 0.23 point to 152.37, with a trading volume of 18,357 lots. Earlier in the session, futures prices reached their highest since Dec. 10, 2019.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.030%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to 0.260%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 2.5 basis points to 0.405%.

Yields on super-long 40-year JGBs JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.445%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.130%.

At the short-end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC declined 1 basis point to minus 0.135%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo market team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.