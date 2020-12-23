US Markets

JGB futures edge up on concerns about virus, U.S. stimulus

Japanese government bond futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by uncertainty over a new coronavirus variant and U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a stimulus bill.

Overall, moves in the cash market were subdued as many traders avoided taking out big positions before year-end holidays.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 point to 152.14, with a trading volume of 14,811 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.005%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.375%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.615%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.675%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC held steady at minus 0.140%.

