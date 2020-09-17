JGB futures edge higher after BOJ holds fire, focus shifts to Kuroda

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures edged higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged, supporting expectations that rates will remain low for a prolonged period.

The focus now shifts to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference later in the day, where he is likely to pledge to cooperate with Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, by sticking with quantitative easing, traders say.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 9,691 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.390%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.585%.

At the long end of the curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.615%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.110%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.140%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

