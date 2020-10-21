JGB drop in line with U.S. Treasuries on stimulus hopes

Japanese government bonds (JGBs) dipped on Wednesday, tracking an overnight rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as hopes that the United States was nearing a deal on coronavirus relief dampened the safe-haven appeal of debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.23 point to 151.9, marking a near two-week low, with a trading volume of 26,288 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.030%, its highest level since Oct. 9.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.405%.

Meanwhile, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 2 basis points each to 0.625% and 0.650%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC edged up half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC gained 1 basis point to minus 0.105%.

With just two weeks until the U.S. presidential election, lawmakers moved closer to an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchase in its operation on Wednesday, buying one- to three-year JGBs and five- to ten-year notes worth 420 billion yen each, and 350 billion yen of three- to five-year bonds.

