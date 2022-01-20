JGB curve steepens as yields follow U.S., European peers higher

By contrast, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) recommitted to continued ultra-easy policy at a meeting this week.

"There's a sense of relief in the yen bond market with the BOJ meeting out of the way, and the sense that JGBs were relatively cheap compared with Treasuries has dissipated," said Ataru Okumura, a rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Until we can say that U.S. yields have peaked, this will be a time when it's easy for Japanese investors to shift to Treasuries."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 150.84, with a trading volume of 20,776 lots.

Longer-dated bond yields rose more, steepening the yield curve.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC yields each rose 1 basis point to 0.535% and 0.715%, respectively.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.080%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.035%.

