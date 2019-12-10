JGB 10-year yields shed early gains as caution sets in

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday darted out of negative territory for the first time in nine months, but quickly retracted as investors braced for a Federal Reserve policy decision and awaited clues on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Yields edged higher for most of the trading session on Tuesday as some investors sold bonds before an auction of five-year debt.

Earlier in the session, this selling pushed the yield on 10-year government bonds to zero, its highest since March 6.

The results of the five-year auction showed that demand was weak, but investors bought back bonds as they sought the safe-haven allure of government debt, considering risks ahead of a Fed meet.

Apart from the U.S. Fed policy decision on Dec. 11, investors will also focus on an election in the United Kingdom, and potential agreement related to a North American trade pact.

Uncertainty about a Dec. 15 deadline for additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods also prompted some investors to seek safe havens.

At 0519 GMT, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.010%, erasing earlier gains, while 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 152.24, with a trading volume of 48,751 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.295%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.440%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.095%.

At the short-end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.110%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo market team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.