US Markets

JGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese government bond benchmark 10-year yields edged higher on Wednesday amid caution that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, beginning Thursday.

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond benchmark 10-year yields edged higher on Wednesday amid caution that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, beginning Thursday.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight to multi-week highs added some selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan purchase operations for medium- to long-term JGBs saw limited demand.

"The result was on the weak side, though not to the extent that it impacted the broader market," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"With rising overseas yields as the backdrop, the impulse is to sell."

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.220%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC added 1 basis point to 0.015%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 149.7.

However, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 basis point to -0.095%.

In the super-long zone, 20-year yields JP20YTN=JBTC were flat at 0.830%, and 30-year yields JP30YTN=JBTC were unchanged at 1.150%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular