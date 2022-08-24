JGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond benchmark 10-year yields edged higher on Wednesday amid caution that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, beginning Thursday.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight to multi-week highs added some selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan purchase operations for medium- to long-term JGBs saw limited demand.

"The result was on the weak side, though not to the extent that it impacted the broader market," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"With rising overseas yields as the backdrop, the impulse is to sell."

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.220%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC added 1 basis point to 0.015%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 149.7.

However, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC eased 0.5 basis point to -0.095%.

In the super-long zone, 20-year yields JP20YTN=JBTC were flat at 0.830%, and 30-year yields JP30YTN=JBTC were unchanged at 1.150%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

