JGB 10-year yield tops BOJ ceiling as bets for policy shift build

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rose on Friday above the Bank of Japan's new policy ceiling, reaching the highest in about eight years amid rising speculation the central bank could further tweak policy as soon as next week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 0.530% as of 0048 GMT, the highest since June 2015.

The BOJ doubled the band that the 10-year yield can move in to 50 basis points either side of zero in a surprise decision last month. The policy decision is due on Wednesday.

"The market is expecting at the next meeting that they will increase the band for the 10-year again," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura.

"I think it's too early for the BOJ to give up. It still has ammunition to defend the 0.5% yield cap."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 67 yen to 144.5, after earlier touching 144.43 for the first time since April 2014.

