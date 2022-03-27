JGB 10-year yield retreats from six-year high after BOJ steps in

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond retreated from a six-year high on Monday after the Bank of Japan stepped into the market.

The yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood at 0.240% as of 0127 GMT, down from as high as 0.245% earlier, after the central bank offered to buy an unlimited amount of the securities. That was the highest since January 2016.

The BOJ has set 0.25% as the implicit upper limit of its tolerance under its yield curve control (YCC) policy, which pegs the benchmark at around zero.

Japan's monetary authority last conducted an unlimited purchase operation on Feb. 10, when the yield climbed to 0.230%. It stayed quiet on Friday though, even as the yield rose to as high as 0.240%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

