JGB 10-year yield hits six-year high, on cusp of BOJ's policy ceiling

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond climbed to a six-year high on Monday, raising the odds that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will enter the market to bring it back down.

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond JP10YTN=JBTC climbed to a six-year high on Monday, raising the odds that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will enter the market to bring it back down.

The yield rose 1 basis point to 0.245% in early Tokyo trading, just a half of a basis point shy of the BOJ's tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy.

The central bank last conducted an unlimited purchase operation on Feb. 10, when the yield climbed to 0.230%. It stayed quiet on Friday though, when the yield rose to as high as 0.240%.

