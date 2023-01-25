JGB 10-year yield at one-week high as bonds drift with little direction

January 25, 2023 — 01:02 am EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The 10-year Japanese government bond yields edged up on Wednesday to their highest levels since last week when the central bank defied pressure from investors and kept stimulus in place.

However, most other tenors drifted lower, with analysts saying idiosyncrasies of investor needs and liquidity were largely responsible in shaping the yield curve, rather than any bigger theme.

As of 0542 GMT, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.425%, though still well below the BOJ's policy ceiling at 0.5%.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC also rose, adding 1.5 basis points to 1.280%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 declined 2 yen to 147.37.

However, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to -0.020%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC lost 0.5 basis point to 0.170%.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC declined 1 basis point to 1.520%.

The 40-year JGB had yet to trade ahead of an auction of the securities the following day. The yield was last at 1.815%.

"Each sector of the curve is moving on specific issues related to that tenor, so it's difficult to say if the JGB market today is strong or weak," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The market remains unstable."

