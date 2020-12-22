JG Stock: The EV News That Has Aurora Mobile Shares Rocketing Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is seeing shares of JG stock soar higher on Tuesday after announcing new electric vehicle (EV) news.

A news release from Aurora Mobile reveals that it has signed a partnership agreement with a new energy vehicle manufacturer. This will have it working alongside the company to improve its “operational and service efficiency and deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience for customers.”

Aurora Mobile doesn’t name the company behind the positive news for JG stock today. Even so, it notes that this company had global deliveries beyond 100,000 units in the third quarter of 2020. It also mentions that it makes green-energy vehicles, including sedans, SUVs and semi-trucks.

Aurora Mobile plans to provide the vehicle company with its artificial intelligence (AI) to help it improve in several categories. That includes making use of machine learning to better understand the habits and needs of its customers.

This isn’t the first time that Aurora Mobile has teamed up with an EV company in recent times. It announced a new deal last week that has it partnering with WM Motor. This has the data company serving in a similar role to WM Motor as it is the unnamed company from today’s news.

JG stock is experiencing heavy trading today on the Aurora Mobile news. As of this writing, more than 41 million shares of the stock have traded. For comparison, the daily average trading volume for the company is only about 445,000 shares.

JG stock was up 42.4% as of Tuesday morning.

