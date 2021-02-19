JFU Stock: 6 Things to Know About Chinese Financial Services Play 9F as Shares Climb

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock is on the rise Friday despite a lack of news concerning the Chinese financial services company.

Source: Wright Studio / Shutterstock.com

That rise in share price comes with increasing trading for JFU stock. That’s seen more than 33 million shares of the stock change hands as of this writing. That’s a massive spike compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of 3.8 million shares.

So why exactly is JFU stock up today? It looks like this is the leftover movement from heavy trading on Thursday. That saw shares of the stock soar 43.7% higher yesterday. Just like today, there was no news as a catalyst for that increase. Instead, it looks like day traders piled onto the stock to pump up its price.

Investors still interested in JFU stock will want to know more about the company. Luckily, the breakdown below helps out with that.

9F is a Chinese financial company that offers a variety of services to Southeast Asian countries.

That includes fintech technology services, online wealth management technology services, e-commerce services, and overseas expansion services.

Its headquarters is located in Beijing, China and it employs 1,978 people.

The company was founded in 2006 and joined the public market in August 2019.

9F is lead by Lei Liu, who serves as its CEO and chief risk officer.

Other executives at the company include chairman Lei Sun, as well as CFO, director, and CEO of International Business Yanjun Lin.

JFU stock was up 4.2% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

