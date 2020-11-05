JFrog's (FROG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JFrog FROG reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share that comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a breakeven and jumped 66.7% year over year.



Revenues surged 39.7% year over year to $38.9 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.



Markedly, the third quarter is JFrog’s first earnings call as a public company. The DevOps solution provider began trading on Nasdaq from Sep 16.



Shares of JFrog fell 3.6% following the third-quarter earnings announcement.

Top-Line Details

Subscription-self managed & SaaS (91.8% of revenues) revenues soared 42.5% from the year-ago quarter to $35.7 million.



License-self managed (8.2% of revenues) revenues increased 14.3% year over year to $3.2 million.



JFrog ended the third quarter with 313 customers, having annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) of more than $100,000 including 9 customers having ARR of more than $1 million.



Moreover, net dollar retention for the trailing four quarters was 136%.



Further, during the reported quarter, JFrog introduced a free cloud tier for the developer community in order to expand its footprint.

Operating Details

Adjusted gross margin expanded 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 82.7%.



Operating expenses rose 31.9% year over year to $27 million due to higher research & development (R&D), sales & marketing (S&M), and general & administrative (G&A) expenses which increased 38.5%, 31.7% and 21.5%, respectively.



However, as percentage of revenues, operating expenses declined 410 bps. R&D, S&M and G&A as percentage of revenues declined 20 bps, 210 bps and 180 bps, respectively.



Higher revenues and stringent cost control helped in driving operating margin, which expanded 440 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents & investments were $578 million.



Cash flow from operations surged 116.2% year over year to $10.8 million. Moreover, free cash flow jumped 106.3% to $9.7 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, JFrog expects revenues between $40.9 million and $41.9 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $1.2 million and $2.2 million. Moreover, earnings are anticipated between break even and 2 cents per share.



For 2020, JFrog expects revenues between $149 million and $150 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $12 million and $13 million. Moreover, earnings are expected between 11 cents and 13 cents per share.

